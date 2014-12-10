The UK Is Bracing For A 'Weather Bomb' And It's About To Get Insanely Windy

magicseaweed.com In this map, republished from a surfing website, that massive black patch shows a sea swell at 12 a.m. GMT on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Batten down the hatches. Heavy winds and 60-foot high waves threaten parts of the UK on Wednesday ahead of a massive Atlantic storm.

The system behind the storm is being called a “weather bomb”, a term for when atmospheric pressure plunges in a short amount of time.

For the very deep low pressure system to form, a mass of cold air smashes up against an area of warm air. It’s the sudden drop in pressure of the storm that makes it a bomb.

When the pressure drops, winds get stronger. Also, as the warm air rises when it comes into contact with the cooler air, it creates condensation, or clouds, that lead to heavy rainfall or snow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning, which means very strong winds, for large swaths of the UK from Wednesday, lasting through the night into early Thursday. Forecasters predict gusts of 60-70 miles per hour to affect northern and central parts of the UK.

“Waves will be unusually high, bringing the risk of localised flooding of roads and causeways, particularly in western and northern Scotland, and northern coasts of Northern Ireland,” the agency said.

There is also the potential for storm force winds, with gusts of 70-80 miles per hour, for parts of eastern and northern Scotland. These Amber areas are shown in orange in the weather map on the right.

“The public should be prepared for dangerous conditions, especially along causeways and coastal roads exposed to the west,” the Met office warned.

In Scotland, ferry and rail services have been cancelled and more than 17,000 people are already without power. Wintry showers could drop up 10 centimetres of snow over parts of Scotland, the Met Office said.

The satellite animation below, republished from the Met Office, shows the low pressure system bringing severe gales to northern areas.





