UK Warns Of Security Threat From Smart Meters

If someone really smart hacks into the smart grid, it could be trouble, says the Telegraph.

The British government is being warned of the security risks that come with installing a new set of “smart” meters in the country:

Telegraph: However, smart meters can be infected with a ‘worm’, similar to the viruses that attack personal computers, which can spread from one smart meter to the whole grid.

Once hacked, the devices could infect Britain’s entire grid or cause individual customers to be cut off.

The government has been warned it must tighten the security of the devices to protect households and small businesses before proceeding with the scheme, which is being trialled in 17,500 homes in the UK.

“There are already around 40 million smart meters in use worldwide and, even at this early stage, we have seen a number of security breaches,” said Ian Watts, head of energy and utilities at Detica, the British data security firm. “These have included insecure meters, hacking of customer details, denial of service attacks and suspected infiltration by foreign intelligence services.”

While this sounds scary, let’s not forget, even the dumb grid can be hacked.

