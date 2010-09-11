Look How The UK Real Estate Sector Is Getting Shredded While The U.S. Is Being Propped Up

The UK is allowing its property prices to deflate much more aggressively than the U.S., if a new chart from Paper Economy is to be believed.



The comparison is certainly fair, with both markets showing high correlation with each other throughout the rise and fall of the housing bubble. But now they are diverging somewhat, and Paper Economy blames that on the more aggressive attempts by the U.S. government to prop up the housing industry in the U.S.

UK Halifax home prices in blue, UK Nationwide home prices in red, and Case Shiller in green.

From Paper Economy (click here for larger, interactive chart):

