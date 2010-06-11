The UK Is Now Freaking Out About The U.S. Reaction To BP

The UK is freaking out right now about the U.S. reaction to the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.



Major Conservative political leader and Mayor of London Boris Johnson has called President Barack Obama’s language “anti-British” after the President called BP ‘British Petroleum’ rather than its modern name.

Conservative Lord Tebbit’s quote is just too vitriolic to paraphrase.

From The Daily Mail:

“The whole might of American wealth and technology is displayed as utterly unable to deal with the disastrous spill – so what more natural than a crude, bigoted, xenophobic display of partisan political Presidential petulance against a multinational company,” said Lord Tebbit.

Much of the furor over the fallout from the BP spill in the UK stems from the potential damage to the company’s dividends, which are linked to many pensions in the country.

Now UK Prime Minister David Cameron is going to speak personally to U.S. President Barack Obama over the issue, in an effort to calm the tensions between the two countries.

But the UK’s Spectator blog doesn’t think Cameron has a chance of stopping Obama on his warpath, as the U.S. president has no choice but to attack with his poll numbers sagging.

