Nightmare! What The UK's New Austerity Budget Would Look Like In The U.S.

The UK has announced its public spending cuts for the year 2010, and they take aim at a bloated budget and rising deficit.
The cuts target a broad range of government activities, including child services and ministerial benefits.
We’ve taken those cuts and applied them to the U.S. government budget in a nightmare scenario of what U.S. austerity cuts would look like.
UK Cut: A 1.2% cut to UK Department of Education spending.
This includes a 10,000 person cut in spots in UK universities for incoming students.
Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet
UK Cut: A 5.1% cut to the UK Department for Transport's spending.
Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet
UK Cut: Reduction in Home Office spending of 3.5%.
Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet
UK Cut: Cuts to the Ministry of Justice's spending of 3.4%.
Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet
UK Cut: Cuts to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of 2.5%.
Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet
UK Cut: Cuts to the Department of Energy and Climate Change of 2.7%.
Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet
UK Cut: Cuts to the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs of 5.6%.
Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet
UK Cut: Cuts to the Department of Work and Pensions of 5.7%.
Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet
UK Cut: Cuts to the Chancellor's departments of 3.9%.
Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet
UK Cut: Cuts to the Cabinet Office of 3.3%.
Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet
UK Cut: A 2.6% cut in overall government spending.
Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet
Think the UK budget cuts are a nightmare, check out what the U.S. would look like under the Spanish austerity plan.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.