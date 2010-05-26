Nightmare! What The UK's New Austerity Budget Would Look Like In The U.S.

Gregory White
Ghost

The UK has announced its public spending cuts for the year 2010, and they take aim at a bloated budget and rising deficit.

The cuts target a broad range of government activities, including child services and ministerial benefits.

We’ve taken those cuts and applied them to the U.S. government budget in a nightmare scenario of what U.S. austerity cuts would look like.

A $596 million cut in U.S. department of education spending.

UK Cut: A 1.2% cut to UK Department of Education spending.

This includes a 10,000 person cut in spots in UK universities for incoming students.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

Cuts to U.S. Department of Transportation spending of $4 billion.

UK Cut: A 5.1% cut to the UK Department for Transport's spending.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

Cuts to the Department of the Interior's spending of $42 million.

UK Cut: Reduction in Home Office spending of 3.5%.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

A $473 million cut to the Department of Justice's funding.

UK Cut: Cuts to the Ministry of Justice's spending of 3.4%.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

A $1.42 billion cut to State Department spending.

UK Cut: Cuts to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of 2.5%.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

Cuts worth $767 million to the Department of Energy.

UK Cut: Cuts to the Department of Energy and Climate Change of 2.7%.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

Cuts to the EPA worth $560 million.

UK Cut: Cuts to the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs of 5.6%.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

Cuts to the U.S. Department of labour worth $798 million.

UK Cut: Cuts to the Department of Work and Pensions of 5.7%.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

A $543 million cut to the Department of the Treasury.

UK Cut: Cuts to the Chancellor's departments of 3.9%.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

Cuts to executive branch spending worth 3.3% of the Obama administration's budget.

UK Cut: Cuts to the Cabinet Office of 3.3%.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

A $99 billion cut to the overall U.S. government budget.

UK Cut: A 2.6% cut in overall government spending.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

Think the UK budget cuts are a nightmare, check out what the U.S. would look like under the Spanish austerity plan.

This ain't pretty either >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.