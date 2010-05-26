Nightmare! What The UK's New Austerity Budget Would Look Like In The U.S.

The UK has announced its public spending cuts for the year 2010, and they take aim at a bloated budget and rising deficit.



The cuts target a broad range of government activities, including child services and ministerial benefits.

We’ve taken those cuts and applied them to the U.S. government budget in a nightmare scenario of what U.S. austerity cuts would look like.

