Some Appalling New Employment Data In The UK

Austerity continues to be a major failure in the U.K.New employment data is dismal:



The unemployment rate for the three months to August 2011 was 8.1 per cent of the economically active population, up 0.4 on the quarter. The last time the unemployment rate was higher was in

the three months to July 1996.

The total number of unemployed people increased by 114,000 over the quarter (the largest quarterly increase since the three months to July 2009) to reach 2.57 million. The number of unemployed people has not been higher since the three months to October 1994.

The unemployment rate for people aged from 16 to 24 increased by 1.6 percentage points over the quarter to reach 21.3 per cent of the economically active population for that age group.

The number of unemployed people aged from 16 to 24 increased by 74,000 over the quarter to

reach 991,000; this figure includes 269,000 people in full-time education who were looking for part-

time work. The unemployment level and rate for people aged from 16 to 24 are the highest since

comparable records began in 1992.

