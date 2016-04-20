British unemployment just did something it hasn't done in 7 months

Unemployment in the UK just did something it hasn’t done in a long time — went up.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, unemployment in the UK grew by 21,000 between December 2015 and February this year. The total number of unemployed people was 1.7 million, marking the first increase in seven months.

More to come…

