Unemployment in Britain just rose once again -- but only just

Unemployment in the UK just increased marginally, with the number of people classed as unemployed swelling by 21,000.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, there were 1.70 million unemployed people (people not in work but seeking and available to work), 21,000 more than for September to November 2015 [the most recent data period] but 142,000 fewer than for a year earlier.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.1%, which is still a record low in percentage terms.

While the number of unemployed people in the UK grew over the ONS’ latest data period, so too did the number of people employed. According to the data, 31.41 million people are in work in Britain, 20,000 more than at the last reading.

Here’s the ONS’ chart showing how the number of people in employment has changed in the UK in recent months:

