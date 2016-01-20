UK EMPLOYMENT -- Getting better and better

The UK’s unemployment rate continues to confound expectations, falling faster than analysts’ forecasts.

The headline rate of those out of work fell to 5.1% for November, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Analysts expected the unemployment rate for November, which takes the average of that month and the two that preceded it, to come in at 5.2%, the same as October.

The last few months have been great for UK jobseekers.

September’s unemployment figure was better than the flat 5.4% economists had expected. And August’s 5.4% figure was below analysts forecasts of 5.5%.

