UK Unemployment Just Hit A 4-Year Low

From the UK’s Office Of National Statistics:

The percentage of people aged from 16 to 64 who were in work (the employment rate) was72.0%. The employment rate is up 0.4 percentage points from May to July 2013 and up 0.8 from a year earlier. There were 30.09 million people in employment aged 16 and over, up 250,000 from May to July 2013 and up 485,000 from a year earlier.

The percentage of the economically active population aged 16 and over who were unemployed

(the unemployment rate) was 7.4%. The unemployment rate is down 0.3 percentage points from

May to July 2013 and down 0.5 from a year earlier. There were 2.39 million unemployed people

aged 16 and over, down 99,000 from May to July 2013 and down 121,000 from a year earlier.