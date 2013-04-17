UK Unemployment Comes In Higher Than Expected — Pound Falling

Joe Weisenthal

More unimpressive news out of the UK, this time on the unemployment front.

These tweets capture the problems.

The UK’s weak economy is a big story for multiple reasons.

One is it’s seen as a test for austerity.

It’s also going to be a challenge for incoming Bank of England chief Mark Carney, who will certainly have his work cut out for him.

