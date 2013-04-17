UK Unemployment Comes In Higher Than Expected — Pound Falling

More unimpressive news out of the UK, this time on the unemployment front.



These tweets capture the problems.

UK unemployment worsens +70k = fastest >1yr, driving rate up = 7.9%. Pound drops -.03% vs $ — Caroline Hyde (@CarolineHydeTV) April 17, 2013

UK workers getting squeezed more and more. Average earnings growth ex-bonuses falls to 1%, the lowest in over a decade. — Jamie McGeever (@ReutersJamie) April 17, 2013

The UK’s weak economy is a big story for multiple reasons.

One is it’s seen as a test for austerity.

It’s also going to be a challenge for incoming Bank of England chief Mark Carney, who will certainly have his work cut out for him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.