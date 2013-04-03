UK Thieves Use Explosives To Completely Demolish ATM Machine

The Associated Press published this surveillance video, released by British police, showing an explosion at a gas station that “ripped apart a cash machine, allowing thieves to make off with the money inside.”



Explosives of any kind, due in part to their complexity, usually get attention of authorities at a national level — no doubt police will call in bomb technicians to inspect the scene.

In this case, completely demolishing the ATM might have been the most expedient way to access the cash inside.

