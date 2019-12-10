A huge new theme park set to be the UK's answer to Disneyland is costing $4.6 billion to build

The London Resort ‘We’re not here to copy what’s been done before even if it has been successful,’ PY Gerbeau, the CEO of London Resort Company Holdings, said.

A new UK theme park called The London Resort is scheduled to open in 2024.

Costing £3.5 billion, or $US4.6 billion, according to Kent Live, The London Resort, based in the Swanscombe Peninsula, will be under 20 minutes from London by train.

With plans calling for two theme parks and one water park, The London Resort is set to be the most ambitious theme park in Europe to be built since Disneyland Park Paris (formerly named Euro Disneyland Park) in 1992.

“We’re not here to copy what’s been done before even if it has been successful,” said London Resort Company Holdings‘ CEO, PY Gerbeau.

First-look impression photos show six themed lands that incorporate space, fairy tales, blockbuster film sets, Arthurian legends, mystical creatures, and a main “high street.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more details.

A huge new theme park is scheduled to open in the UK in 2024.

Billed as the biggest theme park in Europe to be built from the ground up since Disneyland Paris in 1992, The London Resort will span 535 acres across two theme parks and one water park, costing £3.5 billion, or $US4.6 billion, to construct, according to Kent Live.

Concept drawings of the destination theme park have been released for a first look of the attraction.

Though it’s called The London Resort, the ambitious project (equivalent in size to 136 Wembley Stadiums) is located in the Swanscombe Peninsula in the southeastern English county of Kent. The park’s website says it will be reached in 17 minutes by train from London’s St. Pancras station and will have links to Paris via the Eurostar.

The London Resort will consist of two theme parks and a water park. The first park’s gates are estimated to open in 2024 and the second one is planned to open five years later in 2029, a decade from now.

The London Resort has told people to expect “next generation” rides and “unique experiences” over its six lands with 3,500 hotel rooms.

The London Resort The park’s design consists of six lands and a capacity for 3,500 hotel rooms.

Visitors and hotel guests will enter the park through a grand plaza and into the High Street area, which will consist of shops, restaurants, hotels, a convention centre, and a waterpark.

A journey around the site could start in the Studios land, a concept based on blockbuster films and described as “a gritty, modern-day warehouse district.”

The London Resort There are meant to be six lands across the 535-acre park.

Just north from there is The Woods, which is described as an “enchanted and eternally springtime realm” where guests can embark on adventures rooted in fables and fairy tales.

From The Woods, continue through to The Kingdom, a dark land with swords, dragons, and legends to mirror Arthurian myths.

Then there is The Isles, filled with giant creatures, mythical beasts, and “jaw dropping architecture,” as described by The London Resort.

The fifth land is The Jungle, where future and past are combined. Pitched as an ancient ruin of a long-lost Mesoamerican civilisation that is seen pushing up through overgrown treetops, secrets, surprising discoveries, and mystical artifacts will be transported to the present.

Dedicated to futuristic experiences, alien encounters, and big thrill rides, the final land, The Starport, is set in the 23rd century.

The park has partnered with some of the UK’s and world’s biggest brands across media, hospitality, and entertainment, with signed deals from the BBC, ITV Studios, Radisson Hotel Group, and Paramount Pictures.

The London Resort To beat the weather in Britain, 70% of the attractions are to be indoors or undercover.

As British weather can never be relied upon, 70% of the attractions are hoped to be indoors or undercover, according to The London Resort.

“We are creating a first-class theme park. A destination that maximizes all the new, immersive, and interactive technologies and experiences in the world,” said PY Gerbeau, the CEO of London Resort Company Holdings. “But we won’t just be creating a world-class leisure destination – it will also be one of the most sustainable theme parks on the planet.”

Pursuing a net-zero emissions goal, The London Resort is aiming to be one of the most sustainable major theme park destinations in the world.

“We have three guidelines we work to when it comes to developing attractions,” Gerbeau said.

“Number one is innovation. We’re not here to copy what’s been done before even if it has been successful. Number two is relevance. We need to consider that the customers of today will not be the customers of 2024. And the third is flexibility. We need to create a park that can evolve and adapt easily.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.