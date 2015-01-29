MAP: Here Are The 43 Tesco Stores That Will Be Shut Down To Cut Costs

Tesco has today announced the 43 stores it’s closing down across the UK. On Wednesday, 2,000 employees were told by the company that they will lose their jobs as a result.
From Edinburgh to Liverpool, and from Wrexham to Southampton, Tesco is to axe 18 of its small, local Express branches; 12 mid-sized Metro shops; 7 larger Superstores; and 6 Homeplus retail units, the largest Tesco stores.
Tesco CEO Dave Lewis said previously the company would have to take serious measures as it looks to cut costs in an increasingly competitive supermarket industry.
Late last year its perilous financial situation was made public, while the UK’s largest chain is, like others, continuing to face pressure from budget stores such as Aldi and Lidl.
Lewis said in a statement obtained by Business Insider:
In January I announced that our performance as a business has fallen significantly short of where we would want it to be and that to protect the future of the business in the UK we would close 43 unprofitable stores.
The decision to close the stores has been exceptionally difficult to take. I recognise it will affect many hard working colleagues, our customers and local communities.
Our priority is to explain what this announcement means for our colleagues and wherever possible, offer them alternative roles with Tesco. We will continue to serve our customers through other local stores and our dotcom service.
Here’s the full list of closures:
Bearwood – Express
Belvedere – Express
Church Street Ballymena – Express
Heaton Chapel – Express
Heybridge Essex – Express
Houghton Regis – Express
Liverpool Kensington – Express
Longbridge Road Barking – Express
Northfield Birmingham – Express
Raymouth Lane Worksop – Express
Sheffield Manor – Express
South Tottennham High Road – Express
Tredegar – Express
Troon – Express
Walsall Wood – Express
Wealdstone – Express
Whitley Bay – Express
York Road Hartlpool – Express
Bicester – Metro
Bootle – Metro
Caerphilly – Metro
Crossgates – Metro
Devizes – Metro
Grangemouth – Metro
Mexborough – Metro
Morecambe – Metro
Ormskirk – Metro
Runcorn – Metro
Smethwick – Metro
Woodseats – Metro
Bedlington – Superstore
Chatham – Superstore
Connswater – Superstore
Cregagh Road – Superstore
Doncaster – Superstore
Kirkcaldy – Superstore
Wrexham Dodds Lane – Superstore
Bristol Cribbs – Homeplus
Chelmsford – Homeplus
Chester – Homeplus
Edinburgh – Homeplus
Southampton – Homeplus
Staines – Homeplus
