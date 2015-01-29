MAP: Here Are The 43 Tesco Stores That Will Be Shut Down To Cut Costs

Google Maps/Author 10 of the 43 Tesco stores set to close.

Tesco has today announced the 43 stores it’s closing down across the UK. On Wednesday, 2,000 employees were told by the company that they will lose their jobs as a result.

From Edinburgh to Liverpool, and from Wrexham to Southampton, Tesco is to axe 18 of its small, local Express branches; 12 mid-sized Metro shops; 7 larger Superstores; and 6 Homeplus retail units, the largest Tesco stores.

Tesco CEO Dave Lewis said previously the company would have to take serious measures as it looks to cut costs in an increasingly competitive supermarket industry.

Late last year its perilous financial situation was made public, while the UK’s largest chain is, like others, continuing to face pressure from budget stores such as Aldi and Lidl.

Lewis said in a statement obtained by Business Insider:

In January I announced that our performance as a business has fallen significantly short of where we would want it to be and that to protect the future of the business in the UK we would close 43 unprofitable stores. The decision to close the stores has been exceptionally difficult to take. I recognise it will affect many hard working colleagues, our customers and local communities. Our priority is to explain what this announcement means for our colleagues and wherever possible, offer them alternative roles with Tesco. We will continue to serve our customers through other local stores and our dotcom service.

Here’s the full list of closures:

Bearwood – Express

Belvedere – Express

Church Street Ballymena – Express

Heaton Chapel – Express

Heybridge Essex – Express

Houghton Regis – Express

Liverpool Kensington – Express

Longbridge Road Barking – Express

Northfield Birmingham – Express

Raymouth Lane Worksop – Express

Sheffield Manor – Express

South Tottennham High Road – Express

Tredegar – Express

Troon – Express

Walsall Wood – Express

Wealdstone – Express

Whitley Bay – Express

York Road Hartlpool – Express

—

Bicester – Metro

Bootle – Metro

Caerphilly – Metro

Crossgates – Metro

Devizes – Metro

Grangemouth – Metro

Mexborough – Metro

Morecambe – Metro

Ormskirk – Metro

Runcorn – Metro

Smethwick – Metro

Woodseats – Metro

—

Bedlington – Superstore

Chatham – Superstore

Connswater – Superstore

Cregagh Road – Superstore

Doncaster – Superstore

Kirkcaldy – Superstore

Wrexham Dodds Lane – Superstore

—

Bristol Cribbs – Homeplus

Chelmsford – Homeplus

Chester – Homeplus

Edinburgh – Homeplus

Southampton – Homeplus

Staines – Homeplus

