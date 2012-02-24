30-Five per cent Of British Adults Still Sleep With A Teddy Bear, According To New Survey

If you’ve been secretly holding on to childhood toys, you are not alone.



30-five per cent of adults in Britain admitted they sleep with a teddy bear to de-stress, according to a survey of 6,000 Britons by hotel chain Travelodge, UPI reports.

The company commissioned the survey after more than 75,000 bears were forgotten in its 452 hotels in England. “Interestingly the owners have not just been children, we have had a large number of frantic businessmen and women call us regarding their forgotten teddy bear,” Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman.

And while not all of them may sleep with a teddy bear, 51 per cent of respondents still owned a teddy bear from their childhood, making the average British teddy 27 years old. The most popular ‘bedtime bear’? The classic teddy, with Winnie the Pooh a close second.

20-five per cent of male respondents took their bear with them on business trips as it reminded them of home, while 15 per cent of men and 10 per cent of women said they shared intimate secrets with their teddies.

What’s more, 26 per cent of men surveyed thought it was OK to own a teddy, regardless of one’s age. But one in 10 bachelors and 14 per cent of married men said they hid their bears from family and friends.

