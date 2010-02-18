Mega-Wealthy UK Tax Exiles Face Lonely Life Without Friends, Family, Industry Parties, Doctors, Or Convenient Airports

It’s time to break out the violins:



Bloomberg: Guy Hands, the U.K. investor whose fund bought the Beatles record label, says he hasn’t visited his wife and two school-age children at their home in Kent, where he was born near London, since April.

The founder of Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd. never flies through London airports and has missed industry awards in the U.K. capital since moving to Guernsey in the Channel Islands to reduce taxes, according to court filings. He doesn’t see his parents or his doctors in London anymore.

Meanwhile, the UK just announced that its government ran a deficit in January for the first time ever.

