UK Still Following US Into Tank: Consumer Confidence Plummets

U.K. consumer confidence cratered 11 points in July to 51 in the Nationwide Building Society sentiment index. It was the biggest drop in at least 4 years and the lowest level since the survey began in May 2004. Why are UK consumers so dour? This sound familiar?



plummeting housing prices

rising unemployment

accelerating inflation

continuing rise of food and energy costs

What else did the Nationwide survey find? Nothing good:

2/3 said the current economic situation is bad

85% predicted it will be the same or worse in six months’ time

42% of people predicted there will be fewer jobs available in six months’ time

Some economists believe the recession has already hit the U.K. (Bloomberg):

“The U.K. economy is already in a recession or close to a recession,” former Bank of England policy maker Sushil Wadhwani said in an interview with BBC Radio 4 today in London. “All forward-looking data for activity suggest a weakening…”

