UK "Star Trek" fans will have to get a Netflix subscription to watch the new series

Trekkies in the UK will have to sign up to Netflix to watch Bryan Fuller’s new “Star Trek” series when it launches in January next year.

The US subscription video on demand company has struck what it described as a “landmark” deal to secure the rights to CBS’s programme in 188 countries, excluding the US and Canada.

Netflix will have beaten a host of UK broadcasters to the programme and has committed to making each episode of the new series available globally within 24 hours of the US premiere.

Americans and Canadians will be able to watch “Star Trek” on CBS’s new All Access video on demand service next year.

As part of the deal, Netflix has secured access to a back catalogue of 727 “Star Trek” episodes, including “Star Trek: The Original Series,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Star Trek: Voyager,” and “Star Trek: Enterprise.”

Armando Nuñez, president and chief executive of CBS Studios International, said in a statement: “The launch of the new Star Trek will truly be a global television event.”

It is the first new “Star Trek” series since “Enterprise” launched in 2001. The series is yet to be cast and will go into production in Canada in September.

