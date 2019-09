A new report from the Britiish Institute For Fiscal Studies gives an inpalatable conclusion about the new austerity plan.



It will drive 200,000 children into poverty, lifting the child poverty rate to 21 per cent by 2013. (For comparison, America’s child poverty rate is also approaching 21 per cent.)

