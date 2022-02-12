Sniffer dogs accidentally uncovered a $1.7 million cannabis farm while attending a children’s workshop

Sniffer dogs alerted police to a cannabis factory in Leicestershire, UK. Leicestershire Police

Trainee sniffer dogs accidentally discovered a cannabis factory while taking part in a children’s workshop.

The dog handlers alerted the police, who raided the building and found cannabis with $1.7 million street value.

Three men were found hiding in a storage cupboard and arrested.

Trainee sniffer dogs taking part in a children’s workshop uncovered a £1.3 million ($1.7 million) cannabis factory in the building next door.

The dogs were taking part in a sensory workshop for children with special educational needs in Leicester, UK, when they kept returning to smell the same section of wall, according to Leicester Police.

The private security company that trains the dogs noticed the animals’ behavior and alerted local police, who visited the premises and discovered the major cannabis cultivation, authorities said.

The cannabis plants covered most of the top floor of the building and had a street value of £1.3 million ($1.7 million), police said.

Three men were found hiding in a storage cupboard and arrested.

Renald Dema, 21, Ali Hoxha, 29, and, Juljan Jaku, 21, pleaded guilty to charges of cultivating cannabis and were jailed at Leicester Crown Court last Wednesday.

Dema was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, Hoxha was sentenced to two years and nine months, while Jaku was given two years and six months, according to police.

Detective Inspector Ross Dimmock, from Central Leicester Neighbourhood Policing Area, said in a statement: “This was a significant discovery. It not only led to three people being arrested but also stopped more than a £1million worth of drugs hitting our streets.”

“Those responsible for this cannabis factory thought their actions would go unnoticed and undiscovered but they were wrong.”

“We would like to thank the person reporting the discovery for their assistance and support during the investigation and subsequent leading proceedings.”