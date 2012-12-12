Great Britain Is Slowly Ditching Christianity

Photo: Wikipedia

Officially, the United Kingdom is a Christian country, with the Queen as head of the Church of England. However, new census results show a huge number of Brits are leaving Christianity — and the number of citizens who describes their religion as “none” is rising.According to the census results, 4 million less Brits considered themselves Christian in 2011 than in 2001. The BBC also notes that the number of Brits who describe themselves as having no religion is up from 15% in 2001 to 25% in 2011, representing a 67% relative rise.



The British Humanist Association say that by their own calculations, these census results show that Christians would be a minority in the UK by September 2018.

“This is a really significant cultural shift,” BHA Chief Executive Andrew Copson said. “In spite of a biased question that positively encourages religious responses, to see such an increase in the non-religious and such a decrease in those reporting themselves as Christian is astounding. Of course these figures still exaggerate the number of Christians overall – the number of believing, practicing Christians is much lower than this and the number of those leading their lives with no reference to religion much higher.”

