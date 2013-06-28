The UK Is Sitting On Twice As Much Shale Gas Than Previously Thought

The British Geological Survey revised upward the amount of shale deposits its heartland sits on.



According to a new study, the BGS estimates the UK is sitting on more than 1,300 trillion cubic feet of petroleum. The Wall Street Journal’s Sarah Kent and Cassie Webber say that figure is more than double previous estimates.

The amount of deposits is not the same as what can actually be recovered. In the previous estimate, the report says, the yield for the area studied was thought to be equivalent to the Barnett Shale of Texas, which is estimated to produce up to 4.7 tcf of shale gas

Here’s the area that was surveyed:

The survey adds the area could contain as much as 2,300 tcf or as little as 800 tcf.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.