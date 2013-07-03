The UK Just Turned In An Amazing Number For Its Services Sector

There are increasing signs that the UK is coming back.



The latest: A very strong reading on the services PMI front.

For June the index shot to a 27-month high, hitting 56.9 from 54.7 last month.

This chart shows the nice spike.

The timing of the rebound is perfect for Mark Carney, the new Bank of England governor, who has his first policy meeting tomorrow.

