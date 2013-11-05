We Just Got A Ridiculously Strong Report On The UK Service Sector, And The Pound Is Exploding

WOW.

We just got the PMI report for the UK services sector, and it showed that the industry is growing at a ridiculously fast pace.

The headline jumped from 60.3 to 62.5. That surpassed expectations of a slight dip.

This is the best number since 1997.

Meanwhile, new business activity is at 17-year high.

Meanwhile, this is great news for jobs.

Meanwhile, via FinViz, the pound is surging.

