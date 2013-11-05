We Just Got A Ridiculously Strong Report On The UK Service Sector, And The Pound Is Exploding

Joe Weisenthal

WOW.

We just got the PMI report for the UK services sector, and it showed that the industry is growing at a ridiculously fast pace.

The headline jumped from 60.3 to 62.5. That surpassed expectations of a slight dip.

This is the best number since 1997.

Screen Shot 2013 11 05 at 4.30.46 AMMarkit

Meanwhile, new business activity is at 17-year high.

Screen Shot 2013 11 05 at 4.34.33 AMMarkit

Meanwhile, this is great news for jobs.

Screen Shot 2013 11 05 at 4.35.39 AMMarkit

Meanwhile, via FinViz, the pound is surging.

Screen Shot 2013 11 05 at 4.36.26 AMFinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.