UK School Offering Degree In Facebook, Twitter

While many are rushing back to grad school to escape the recession, this isn’t exactly what we were picturing: One school in England is trying to entice students with a degree in social media. Yes, for £4,000 ($5676) for one year, you can get a degree in Facebook, Twitter, Bebo, etc. from the Birmingham City University.



Naturally, the program is pretty controversial, you know, amidst the current economic meltdown. And, of course, critics have brought the debate to Twitter.

The Guardian: Other modules on the course will teach students how to start a blog and podcasting techniques. The course is being advertised through a video on the university’s website.

The course convenor, Jon Hickman, who is posting regularly today on his Twitter feed, responded to media coverage of the course, saying it was not for “IT geeks”…

…But Jamie Waterman, 20, a Birmingham-based student, told the Telegraph it was “a complete waste of university resources.”

“It’s of no interest to me whatsoever. Virtually all of the content of this course is so basic it can be self-taught.”

Offering courses on how to use social media for business and marketing is one thing. But an entire degree on it? As Politico columnist Ari Melber posits on Twitter, It’s about as brilliant as a degree in email would have been 10 years ago.

