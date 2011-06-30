UK Says Iran Is Testing Missiles With Nuclear Capabilities

Photo: AP

Iran has been carrying out secret tests of missiles with nuclear capabilities, U.K. Foreign Secretary William Hague said today.Reuters reports that the tests were part of a 10-day military exercise designed to show Iran’s strength and warn Israel and the U.S. that it is capable of responding to any attack.



As part of the exercise, Iran successfully test-fired 14 surface-to-surface missiles yesterday with a maximum range of 1,250 miles, according to CNN.

The tests were a clear violation of a United Nations resolution, Hague told British Parliament today.

Tehran also unveiled several ballistic missile silos this week that the state news agency described as a new long-range radar system that can monitor low-altitude satellites.

