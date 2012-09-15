UK Royals To Sue French Magazine For Topless Kate Middleton Photos

Following today’s publication of topless photos of Kate Middleton in French tabloid Closer, the UK Royal family is planning to sue.



According to the UK’s Sky News:

St James’s Palace launches legal proceedings against publishers of ‘Closer’ magazine in France following publication of Duchess pictures — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) September 14, 2012

An earlier comment had hinted at legal proceedings:

“Their Royal Highnesses had every expectation of privacy in the remote house. It is unthinkable that anyone should take such photographs, let alone publish them,” a St. James’s Palace official in London said. “The incident is reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, and all the more upsetting to the Duke and Duchess for being so.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.