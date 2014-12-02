MAP: The UK Is Spending £15 Billion To Transform These Major Roads

The UK Government announced today that it will invest £15 billion in the next six years to improve and refurbish the road network in England.

The Department for Transport released a detailed overview of the plan, including a map below that shows the location of the planned projects.

Below is a summary of the major road investment plan:

The Liverpool metropolitan area is one of the key targets. An upgrade is planned for Princess Way, which links links Liverpool’s port with the motorway network. Other improvements are also planned to ease traffic toward Manchester.

The M62 between Manchester and Leeds will be upgraded to four lanes

. The M1 will also be upgraded to full motorway. Further north, this will complete the high speed link from London to Newcastle by 2017.

Smart Motorways, a system of monitoring cameras and visual signals that tells drivers which lanes to use and at what speed in order to ease the traffic and reduce risks, will be set up on the main stretch of the M1 and the M6 between London and Manchester.

A total of £2.2 billion will be spent in London and the southeast. These imporvements are mainly to keep the M25 up-to-date. The motorway around the capital is the country's busiest road. The M23 to Gatwick airport will also be upgraded.

Stonehenge will finally receive a tunnel, after calls by both the Druids and the British industries. The southwest is a main focus, largely concentrated on the A303 and the M5.



Further west, the A39 will be upgraded. The aim is to bring high speed traffic up to 15 miles from Land's End, Cornwall's furthest point:

On a final footnote, the Government has also listed further improvements that are not part of the current plan, but will receive attention in the future. Among these, an expressway between Cambridge and Oxford to bypass London, and new roads in the northern Pennines, linking the North East with the Lake District and Lancashire.

