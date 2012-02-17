More Good News: UK Retail Sales Accelerated In January

Photo: Tim and Trudy

U.K. retail sales unexpectedly jumped 0.9 per cent month-over-month in January. This compares to 0.6 per cent growth in December, which was driven by holiday sales.Economists were expecting sales growth to fall to 0.4 per cent.



January retail sales, which are published by the Office for National Statistics, represented 2.0 per cent year-over-year growth.

