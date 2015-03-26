UK RETAIL SALES ARE BOOMING

Mike Bird
Black Friday crowdsREUTERS/Andrew NellesThanksgiving Day shoppers line up to start shopping at a Target store in Chicago.

Retail sales rose 5.7% in the year to February, smashing expectations.

Economists were expecting a 4.7% boost to sales.

Sales climbed 0.7% month-on-month, contrary to predictions of a 0.4% increase.

