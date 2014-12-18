Black Friday Madness Just Gave Britain Its Strongest Retail Boom In A Decade

REUTERS/Luke MacGregorShoppers fight over a TV on Black Friday, in late November.
UK retail sales exploded in November, up 1.6% from October, while analysts expected just a 0.3% bump.
Sales are up by an astonishing 6.4% year-on-year. That’s the strongest increase since mid-2004.
Analysts were expecting retail sales to rise about 4.4% in November compared to last year. Christmas shopping typically gets underway at around this time of year.
Sales had risen 4.6% on the year in October.
Black Friday hit the UK much harder than people had expected, and that had a massive effect. Spending on electrical goods rose 32% compared to November last year.
