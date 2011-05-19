UK Retail Sales Come In Strong, But There's A Huge Asterisk

Photo: AP

SHOCKER: April retail sales in the UK came in stronger than expected.Year over year — ex autos — they grew 2.7% vs. 2.2% expected.



But everyone is blaming it on jubilant royal wedding spending, and warm weather.

So you see, weather isn’t just trotted out as an excuse for bad numbers. Even good numbers get dismissed, and in this case, everyone things the stagflationary, austerity-ridden drift will continue.

