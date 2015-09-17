UK retail sales were a little bit disappointing in August

British retail sales came in a little weaker than expected in August.

In comparison to the same month last year, sales rose by 3.7%.

Analysts were expecting a 3.8% rise year-on-year, down slightly from 4.2% year-on-year in July.

Consumers have been boosted by the slump in oil prices, which have fed through to petrol prices and left people with more disposable income to spend on non-fuel items.

