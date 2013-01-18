UGLY UK Retail Sales

Just out: UK retail sales come in ugly.
UK Dec Retail Sales -0.1% On Mo; +0.3% On Yr; Forecast +0.2% On Mo; +1.0% On Yr
— DJ FX Trader (@djfxtrader) January 18, 2013
Per the UK’s own office of National Statistics, the number was one of the worst in year.
Excluding Dec 2010, the 0.3% yr-on-yr rise in sales volumes was the lowest yr-on-yr growth for Dec mth since 1998 bit.ly/V7QF68 #ONS
— ONS (@statisticsONS) January 18, 2013
The pound is sliding in the news.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.