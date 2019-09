What do you know?



The UK isn’t totally dead. Retail sales just blew past expectations, rising 0.3% vs. expectations of a decline of 0.1%.

There was also a big upward revision to past month.

Via FinViz, you can see the pound shoot up on the news.

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.