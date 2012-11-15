BIG MISS: UK Retail Sales Plunge In October

Photo: Flickr Mario Sanchez Prada

More ugly data out of the UK.Retail sales fell 0.8 per cent in October from September. This was much worse than the 0.1 per cent decline expected by economists.



Bloomberg’s Linda Yueh reports that this is the biggest drop since April.

The British pound is plunging.

