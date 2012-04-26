The Incredible UK Economic Catastrophe Chart That Everyone Is Talking About

Well, everyone is dumping on the UK today after that dismal Q1 GDP number, which confirms that the country has gone into double dip.



David Cameron is taking a lot of heat for two reasons:

The GDP stallout occurred right after he took office.

He continues to be in denial, and so he’s bragging a ton about low interest rates.

Now here’s another chart that everyone is tweeting, and which Paul Krugman has just posted.

The UK recovery is now doing WORSE than the great depression.

Nuts!

For more on why people are going after David Cameron, see here >

