The British Train Network Is Slowly But Surely Being Taken Over By Germany

British rail workers are being asked to learn German due to the ever expanding influence of German companies in the industry.



Rail industry union RMT released this statement about the move:

The news comes as German rail giant Deutsche Bahn looks to tighten its grip in the UK through the acquisition of the Grand Central franchise, opening up an opportunity to use EU rules to start running services on the East and West Coast, and with the continuing row over the proposed award of the Thameslink fleet contract to Siemens at the expense of UK train building at Bombardier in Derby.

Rail staff on a recent course in Kent were told that they had to learn a series of German phrases relating to instructions on track equipment. RMT says that it would be simpler and safer to get the equipment re-programmed with a translation into English rather than placing the responsibility to learn German on the workforce but the union believes it is all about money.

