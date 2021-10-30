Doctors advise Queen Elizabeth II to rest for 2 weeks and cancel all official visits

Queen Elizabeth II: A modern monarch. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Doctors have ordered the 95-year-old monarch to rest for two weeks.

The decision follows a recent one-night stay in hospital.

She will be delivering an address at COP26 virtually.

Queen Elizabeth II has been told by doctors to take two weeks of rest and not make any official visits, Buckingham Palace has said.

The guidance comes just three days after it was announced she would not be attending COP26, the UN global climate summit, under medical advice.

The 95-year-old monarch recently spent the night in hospital following medical advice to rest. Buckingham Palace assured the public that the Queen had returned to Windsor Castle in “good spirits.”

Following this hospital stay, the Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth would only undertake light, desk-based duties as per her need to rest.

In a press statement sent to the BBC, Buckingham Palace said: “The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.”

In the first week of October alone, the Queen planted trees with Prince Charles at Balmoral, marked the opening of the Scottish parliament, greeted Canadian service members at Windsor Castle, and attended Buckingham Palace’s first major event since the pandemic began.

Insider’s Maria Noyen has the full story. It addresses expert concerns that the Queen’s aides may be working her too hard.

The Queen will now deliver her address to COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, virtually, according to a Palace statement earlier this week.

Other members of the royal family will attend, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen had previously said she found leaders who “talk but don’t do” regarding climate change “irritating.”