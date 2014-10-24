UK GDP Comes In Bang In Line With Expectations

UK GDP grew by 0.7% in Q3, which is right in line with expectations.

The figure is 3% higher compared to the same quarter last year, but weaker than the 0.9% growth recorded in Q2.

The service sector grew by 0.7%, industrial production increased by 0.5%, and construction increased by 0.8%.

Markets are down in Europe right now.





