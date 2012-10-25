WHOA: UK GDP Growth Accelerated To A 5-Year High

Sam Ro
UK GDP grew 1.0% in Q3.  This was much higher than the 0.6% gain forecast by economists.This is the fastest pace of growth since Q3 2007.

The service sector grew by 1.3% and industrial output increased by 1.1%.  Construction fell 2.5%.

Olympic ticket sales added 0.2 percentage points to GDP, reports World First.

Markets are extending their rally in Europe.

