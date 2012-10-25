WHOA: UK GDP Growth Accelerated To A 5-Year High

Photo: AP

UK GDP grew 1.0% in Q3. This was much higher than the 0.6% gain forecast by economists.This is the fastest pace of growth since Q3 2007.



The service sector grew by 1.3% and industrial output increased by 1.1%. Construction fell 2.5%.

Olympic ticket sales added 0.2 percentage points to GDP, reports World First.

Markets are extending their rally in Europe.

SEE ALSO: The 20 Fastest Growing Economies In The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.