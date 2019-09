Boom. UK Q3 GDP grew 0.8% Q/Q, twice as fast as expectations according to ForexLive.



Year over year growth of 2.8% was also ahead of expectations, and the fastest since 2007.

So everything’s great… now comes the wrenching austerity just in time.

