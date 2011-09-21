Meanwhile, Greece Isn't The Only Place Where Austerity Is Failing

There’s no acute debt problem there, but the efforts in the UK by the David Cameron government (who has said he fears that the UK could become Greece) have failed. Despite budget cuts, the deficit is rising.



You can download the latest public sector finances data here (.pdf).

As you can see on this chart, net public sector debt/deficits was worse on every level compared to the August from the year before.

Also in UK news: The minutes from the Bank of England meeting just came out. Members vote 8-1 to keep the current QE program as is, and not expanded it.

