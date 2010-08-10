U.K. Property Prices Double Dip And Could Keep Falling For Two Years

A survey of U.K. real estate agents has reported falling property prices in July, after rising prices in June. It’s the first drop, according to this survey.



Bloomberg:

The number of real-estate agents and surveyors saying prices fell exceeded those reporting gains by 8 percentage points, compared with a positive reading of 8 in June, the London-based Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said in an e-mailed report today.

Moreover, this doesn’t make for the best combination:

A third more real-estate agents reported an increase rather than a drop in properties for sale.

In fact, in aggregate those surveyed forecast price declines later this year and through 2011.

