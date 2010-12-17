UK Prime Minister To Eurozone: Find A Way To Fund Your Bailouts Without Us

UK Prime Minister David Cameron has spoken out against the current design of eurozone bailouts, asking for changes to their design.



“But we do need to make sure Britain is not liable to spend money under that mechanism. We need to secure that for the future,” he said, according to Sky News.

Cameron’s discontent over the UK’s involvement may be worrying for Germany, whose Chancellor Angela Merkel is fighting to enshrine the region’s current rules.

