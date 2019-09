Some new austerity measures are going into place tomorrow in the UK.



On the cover of two major newspaper The Guardian (liberal) and The Mirror (labour-affiliated) David Cameron is getting massacred.

Bold front pages from The Mirror and The Guardian tomorrow on Cameron’s cuts: twitter.com/soph1114/statu… — Sophie H (@soph1114) March 31, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.