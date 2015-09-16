New UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is finally going to speak in parliament

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photo: Getty Images

Jeremy Corbyn, the new radical leader of the left-wing British Labour party, put a ban on speaking to the press and has only given a couple of interviews since he won the leadership race at the weekend.

On Monday, he appeared in the House of Commons for the first time as party leader and refused to say anything.

However, he will under the spotlight today in parliament as he prepares for the Prime Minister’s Question Time, also known as PMQs.

PMQs is conducted every Wednesday at midday and is a chance for politicians to question the Prime Minister, which is David Cameron.

Usually, the Prime Minister will spend the Wednesday morning anticipating what the opposition is likely to ask and prepare his answers. However, since this will be the first time Corbyn is in parliament for PMQs since he became Labour leader with a landslide 59.5% of the vote, it is likely Cameron will be drafting some questions and cutting responses to Corbyn.

Corbyn is seen as a radical left-wing politician who is happy to reverse the Blairite policies of the past. He is a staunch socialist and even sang a socialist anthem after winning the Labour Party leadership race. He wants a government that will nationalise more companies, abolish austerity, and levy more taxes on business.

This is basically the opposite of what the Conservative-led government stands for, and it is a radical push to the left for Labour. You can read all about his policies here.

However, it is likely he is going to be mocked, which is part of the exchange process in PMQs, by Cameron’s Conservative party for not singing the national anthem at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

Corbyn’s representatives said he chose to remain quiet and stood in “respectful silence.” Politicians immediately criticised his decision — even his own party members.

“I don’t know why he didn’t do that (sing),” said new shadow work and pensions secretary Owen Smith MP to Sky News.

Labour peer Admiral Lord West of Spithead, a former First Sea Lord, told the BBC “I cannot believe that the people of our great nation could contemplate a Prime Minister who lacks that loyalty. Singing the national anthem is a sign of loyalty to the United Kingdom and British people.”

Corbyn has repeatedly said he would like to abolish the monarchy but he added “I am at heart, as you very well know, a republican. But it’s not the fight I’m going to fight.“

