UK Postman Busted For Stealing $75,000 In DVDs And Video Games

British postal worker Yogeshbhai Patel was drowning in $90,000 of credit card debt when he started stealing packages to sell the contents at pawn shops and stores (via Daily Mail).According to This Is Leicester Patel says he began pilfering from the post office to pay down his credit card debt, but soon he had enough money for a trip to Vegas and leisure rides in a helicopter.



Arriving at work early for over two years Patel would slip lucrative looking parcels from other routes into his own bag, keep them, and sell the contents for cash.

He was undone when a co-worker noticed a pile of unopened greeting cards on the seat of his car. The ensuing investigation found Patel had sold 2,000 DVDs, 2,250 video games and CDs, untold pieces of electronics, and a trove of 660 stolen items in his home awaiting sale.

Patel was sentenced to two years in prison by a Leicester Court Judge Thursday.

