UK Government's "Porn Filter" Idea Rejected By ISPs

A government plan that would require British internet service providers to require users to opt-in for access to pornography appears to have been rejected by ISPs.



A leaked document found by The Sunday Times shows that proposals from the four major ISPs (BT, Virgin, TalkTalk and Sky) will include no such “porn filter” and instead users may be told to install software to block internet pornography.

The guidelines had been drawn up after a government report from Reg Bailey, chief executive of the Mothers’ Union, found children were being sexualized by internet pornography.

