UK Police Need Help To Identify Man Who Fell From The Sky

In September, residents of Mortlake, a quiet suburban neighbourhood in West London, were horrified to discover a man had fallen from the sky and died.The man was believed to have stowed away on a plane somewhere in Northern Africa, but had apparently fallen when the wheels were lowered for landing at London’s Heathrow airport. Residents say that they found body parts strewn over a 30-yard area and pools of blood.



Now British police, frustrated by their lack of progress, are appealing for information on the identity of the man, releasing a photo of how he looked before the fall and a distinctive tattoo.

London’s Metropolitan Police say they believe that the man was between 20 and 30 years old, and was 5 foot 4 and of slight build. He had Angolan currency on him when he died.

Many in the Mortlake community, shocked by the death, hope the police can find his next of kin.”I felt, what was he running away from? What made him think he could survive? And how will his family ever know? He’s a lost soul now; his father and mother are probably waiting for him to make contact,” Catherine Lambert, who lived a few doors down from where the man fell, told the AP.

Anyone who has any information on the man’s identity can call the Metropolitan Police on +44 (0)20 8247 7202.

